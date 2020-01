SAD will not contest Delhi polls, were asked to reconsider position on CAA: Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The Shiromani Akali Dal on January 20 said it will not contest the Delhi Assembly polls next month after it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a press conference, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that during three poll related meetings with the BJP, his party was asked to consider its stand on CAA.

"During our meeting with the BJP, we were asked to reconsider our stand on CAA but we declined to do so. Shiromani Akali Dal is of the firm stand that Muslims cannot be left out of CAA.

"We are also strongly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," Sirsa, who contested on a BJP ticket from Rajouri Garden seat, said. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.