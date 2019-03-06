App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAD Ferozepur MP Ghubaya's entry causes dissent within Congress

The Congress is mulling over fielding Ghubaya from Ferozepur, a parliamentary seat in Punjab that the party has not managed to win in the last 40 years

Image: Twitter/@INCIndia
Image: Twitter/@INCIndia
A day after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ferozepur Member of Parliament (MP) Sher Singh Ghubaya joined the Indian National Congress on March 5 in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari were also present at the induction ceremony.

However, hours after Ghubaya’s being welcomed into the Congress party, former Punjab minister Hansraj Joshan, former MLA Mohinder Rinwa and party leader Anish Sidana warned the senior leaders against fielding him from the Ferozepur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The three have also sought a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to lodge their protest, The Indian Express has reported.

State minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who is a contender for the ticket from Ferozepur, is also learnt to be upset with Ghubaya’s entry and is seeking a meeting with the chief minister.

Expressing his disagreement over Ghubaya’s induction into the Congress, Rinwa told the newspaper that Ghubaya has been a “non-performer” and has nothing for the border district. “To cap all this, he is a controversial man after the allegations of a sleazy video. Why do we need him?” Rinwa said.

He added, “When he was an Akali, he was getting cases registered against us and Congress workers. Now, we are getting an Akali leader when the party itself is so discredited in the state.”

Reiterating the sentiment, Joshan asserted that Ghubaya should not be seeking a ticket and should support the Congress as a worker.

Meanwhile, Kumari was of the view that the leaders should not have a problem if the party has consolidated a seat by inducting Ghubaya. She told the newspaper, “The party has not won a seat in Ferozepur for 40 years. Ghubaya has joined us without any precondition. If the party thinks he can win, we will field him definitely. But the party is yet to get a report from the ground,” she said.

The Grand Old Party is scheduled to hold its screening committee meeting on March 10 to shortlist the candidates.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 04:01 pm

