SAD, BSP form alliance for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance on June 12 for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

"Today, is a historic day...a big turn in Punjab's politics,” he said in the presence of BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

He said the SAD and the BSP will jointly fight the 2022 polls and other elections together.

The Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD, he said.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

The SAD earlier had a tie-up with the BJP and the Badal-led party walked out of the NDA over the farm laws issue last year.

The BJP used to contest 23 seats under its alliance with the SAD.
TAGS: #2022 Punjab Assembly polls #BSP #India #Politics #SAD
first published: Jun 12, 2021 12:31 pm

