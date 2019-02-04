App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

SAD-BJP to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls soon, says Sukhbir Badal

Replying to a question on seat distribution between the two allies, the Akali leader said the SAD and the BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on all 13 seats in Punjab.

PTI
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its ally the BJP will soon hold a meeting to firm up a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said here on February 3.

Replying to a question on seat distribution between the two allies, the Akali leader said the SAD and the BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on all 13 seats in Punjab. Three seats will be contested by the saffron party while his party will contest on the remaining seats, he said.

"The SAD-BJP coordination committee will be meeting soon after which we will hold joint rallies," Badal told reporters after the SAD's core committee meeting.

When asked about Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's recent remark of walking away from the alliance, alleging RSS' interference in internal affairs of Sikhs, he said he met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday and discussed the issue with him.

Sirsa and some other SAD leaders had objected to change in legal procedure for appointment of the head of Nanded gurdwara (Maharashtra) board by amending Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Board Nanded Act, 1956.

"I had a meeting with Amit Shah, he has assured that the original act will be restored immediately," Badal said.

Talking about the Centre's announcement of a direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers, he said a high-powered delegation of his party will meet leaders of the central government and will request them to double the amount.

Attacking the state government in Punjab, he accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promises made during the assembly polls.

"Not only this, they have also failed to implement centrally sponsored schemes. For instance, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been adopted by Punjab," he said.

He also accused the Amarinder Singh government of "playing negative politics" on every issue.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 08:46 pm

