SAD asks BJP govt to look at LS bypoll defeat 'seriously'

Following the defeat of BJP in three Lok Sabha bypolls seats in UP and Bihar, its NDA ally the Shiromani Akali Dal today asked the Centre to take this defeat "seriously."

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the Centre to look at the concerns of farmers who were in distress as he described the defeat in bypolls as a "setback".

"It is a major setback," he said when asked about BJP defeat in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria bypolls.

This is the first signal and we should take it seriously, he said.

"I think government at the Centre has to revisit its strategy. Farmers are the backbone of India and we have to do something for them," he said.