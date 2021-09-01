MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

SAD announces six candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls

The party fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar from the Maur assembly seat and named Jeet Mohinder Singh as its candidate from Talwandi Sabo.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced candidates for six assembly seats for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The party fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar from the Maur assembly seat and named Jeet Mohinder Singh as its candidate from Talwandi Sabo.

Suba Singh has been fielded from Jaitu, Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi from Muktsar and Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot.

Romana is the party's youth wing president.

“SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur, Jeet Mohinder Singh from Talwandi Sabo, Suba Singh from Jaitu, Mantar S Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit S Rosy Barkandi from Mukatsar & Parambans S Romana from Faridkot as party candidate for Vidhan Sabha,” said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

Close

The party chose Jagmeet Singh Brar, who had joined the Akali Dal in 2019, from Maur seat even as former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka was keen on fighting from this assembly segment.

Maluka had refused to contest from Rampura Phul assembly seat after he was named as the candidate on August 29.

Maluka had then said that his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka should be fielded from Rampura Phul.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly polls #India #Politics #SAD
first published: Sep 1, 2021 11:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.