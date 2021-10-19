MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

SAD announces four more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Hira Singh Gabria will be fielded from Ludhiana South and V S Lopoke has been named as the contestant from Raja Sansi seat in Amritsar, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the names of five more candidates for the 2022 assembly polls in Punjab.

Hira Singh Gabria will be fielded from Ludhiana South and V S Lopoke has been named as the contestant from Raja Sansi seat in Amritsar, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Mohinderpal Rinwa will be fielded from Abohar in Fazilka and Nishan from Budhlada in Mansa, said Cheema.

Baldev Singh Manuke will contest from Nihal Singh Wala seat in Moga, he added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has already announced the names of 64 candidates for assembly seats.

Close

The SAD forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly polls #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab Assembly elections #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Singh Badal
first published: Oct 19, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.