SAD announces four more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the names of five more candidates for the 2022 assembly polls in Punjab.

Hira Singh Gabria will be fielded from Ludhiana South and V S Lopoke has been named as the contestant from Raja Sansi seat in Amritsar, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Mohinderpal Rinwa will be fielded from Abohar in Fazilka and Nishan from Budhlada in Mansa, said Cheema.

Baldev Singh Manuke will contest from Nihal Singh Wala seat in Moga, he added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has already announced the names of 64 candidates for assembly seats.

The SAD forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.