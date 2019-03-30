App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sacked BSF jawan to contest Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi

Yadav said he wanted to contest the polls to eliminate corruption in the forces.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BSF constable who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops has said he would take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. "I will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate," Tej Bahadur Yadav told reporters in Rewari, Haryana on Friday.

Yadav said he wanted to contest the polls to eliminate corruption in the forces. "I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces," he said.

Yadav had uploaded a video on social media in 2017, complaining that poor quality food was being served to the troops in icy, mountainous region along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was later dismissed on the charge of indiscipline.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

