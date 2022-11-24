Sachin Pilot is a traitor, can't become Chief Minister; says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has unleashed a political storm by calling his party colleague Sachin Pilot a traitor and levels serious allegations of accepting money from the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the government in the state.

In an interview with NDTV, Gehlot said, “Sachin Pilot is a gaddar, who betrayed the party. The high command cannot make him the chief minister.”

Sachin Pilot did not react to Gehlot’s remarks. He was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on November 24.

Gehlot also alleged that Pilot is the first party president in India, who tried to bring down his own government in 2020, which was funded by the BJP and assisted by senior leaders of the party.

“Sachin Pilot had met two senior union ministers in Delhi. Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan were involved,” alleged Gehlot adding, “some MLAs who sided with pilot got 5 crore, some got 10 crore.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Rajasthan called Gehlot's claim as baseless.

When asked why his loyalists revolted in September this year, Gehlot claimed, “Pilot himself rumoured that he is going to be the chief minister following which MLAs were upset. They thought how can he become the chief minister as he tried to bring down his own government.” The situation would have been better in Rajasthan, if Sachin Pilot would have apologised to MLAs, the party high command, and people of Rajasthan. “Instead of him, I had to apologise to the high command in Delhi,” said Gehlot. The Rajasthan chief minister was asked whether Congress will choose him to head the campaign in Rajasthan, he said, “As of now I am in the state and there is no anti-incumbency. The party knows better.”

Moneycontrol News

