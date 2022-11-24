 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sachin Pilot is a traitor, can't become Chief Minister; says Ashok Gehlot

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST

Sachin Pilot did not react to Gehlot’s remarks. He was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on November 24.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has unleashed a political storm by calling his party colleague Sachin Pilot a traitor and levels serious allegations of accepting money from the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the government in the state.

In an interview with NDTV, Gehlot said, “Sachin Pilot is a gaddar, who betrayed the party. The high command cannot make him the chief minister.”

Gehlot also alleged that Pilot is the first party president in India, who tried to bring down his own government in 2020, which was funded by the BJP and assisted by senior leaders of the party.

“Sachin Pilot had met two senior union ministers in Delhi. Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan were involved,” alleged Gehlot adding, “some MLAs who sided with pilot got 5 crore, some got 10 crore.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Rajasthan called Gehlot's claim as baseless.