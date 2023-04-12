 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Sachin Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara govt graft

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

There was speculation that he might meet the party's AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other senior leaders, but sources close to Pilot said no meetings were fixed.

Sachin Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara govt graft

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Wednesday, a day after he observed a fast in Jaipur demanding action in cases of alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

There was speculation that he might meet the party's AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other senior leaders, but sources close to Pilot said no meetings were fixed.

On Tuesday, Pilot sat on a daylong fast in Jaipur, urging the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to act on alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state under Vasundhara Raje.

Defying the Congress central leadership's warning that the move would be considered "anti-party", Pilot went ahead with his fast from 11 am to 4 pm.