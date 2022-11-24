 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sachin Pilot 'gaddar', can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot; ex-deputy CM hits back, says 'mud-slinging' will not help

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Pilot hit back at Gehlot to say it is unbecoming of his stature to use the kind of language to attack him and make completely "false and baseless" allegations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File image)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Sachin Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) and cannot replace him, drawing a sharp response from his former deputy who said such "mud-slinging" would not help, in an escalation of their rift just days ahead of the entry of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' into the desert state.

Gehlot also said Pilot had revolted against the Congress in 2020 and alleged that he tried to topple the state government.

Pilot hit back at Gehlot to say it is unbecoming of his stature to use the kind of language to attack him and make completely "false and baseless" allegations.

As the war of words signalled the widening fissures in the ruling party in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due next year, the AICC stepped in to do some damage control, saying Gehlot's differences with Pilot would be "resolved" in a manner that strengthens the party.

In a statement, AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that the focus right now should be on ensuring the success of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gehlot alleged that Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah was involved in Pilot's rebellion when some Congress MLAs loyal to him were holed up in a Gurugram resort for more than a month and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited them often, claiming that he has proof that an amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to each of those legislators, including Pilot.