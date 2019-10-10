App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sachin Pilot confident of winning both Assembly segments going to bypoll in Rajasthan

He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit president Sachin Pilot on October 10 exuded confidence that the party will win the bypolls in the Mandawa and the Khimsar Assembly constituencies.

By-elections will be held in the Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and the Khinvsar (Nagaur) segments on October 21.

"The party will win both the seats," Pilot told reporters.

Close

He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the government.

The Pradesh Congress Committee president said local issues were important in the bypolls and people were judging the performance of the government.

He also said the MPs in the state should adopt villages to facilitate development.

The bypolls were necessitated after Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.