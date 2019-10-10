Sachin Pilot confident of winning both Assembly segments going to bypoll in Rajasthan

He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the government.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit president Sachin Pilot on October 10 exuded confidence that the party will win the bypolls in the Mandawa and the Khimsar Assembly constituencies.
By-elections will be held in the Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and the Khinvsar (Nagaur) segments on October 21.
"The party will win both the seats," Pilot told reporters.
He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the government.
The Pradesh Congress Committee president said local issues were important in the bypolls and people were judging the performance of the government.
He also said the MPs in the state should adopt villages to facilitate development. The bypolls were necessitated after Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.
