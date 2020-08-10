Sachin Pilot committed to working in interest of Congress party, Rajasthan govt: KC Venugopal

Confirming reports earlier in the day that former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, senior party leader KC Venugopal said on August 10 that the two leaders had "frank, open and conclusive discussion".

"Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail... Sachin Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party and Congress govt in Rajasthan," Venugopal said while addressing reporters.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," Venugopal said, according to news agency ANI.

The development comes ahead of the August 14 Assembly session and a month after Pilot rebelled, along with 18 other MLAs, against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

Reports had earlier suggested that some of the rebel MLAs have also been in touch with the Congress leadership in the last few days.

Earlier on August 9, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked his Congress legislators to show their unity on the floor of the House.

"The unity which you have shown till now, the same unity you have to show in the House," the chief minister said.