Sabarimala verdict: Temple board files review petition, calls order 'irrational if not perverse'

The National Ayyappa Devotee Association on October 8 filed a review petition challenging Supreme Court’s historic verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The plea was filed by the association's President Shylaja Vijayan, who called the top court’s judgment "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse".

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called a meeting to discuss the issue. However, the head priests of the temple skipped it saying, "We will take future course of action only after knowing the outcome of the review petition," Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Mohanaru told The Indian Express.

Mohanaru told the newspaper that the decision was taken after consulting the leadership of the Nair Service Society, an outfit of the upper caste Nair community. He also took exception to the government's move to deploy women police personnel at 'sannidhanam', the temple complex, and said it would amount to violation of rituals and traditions of the shrine.

Echoing the same sentiment, a representative of the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, Sasikumar Varma told the press that the family's stand on the issue had been very clear.

"The Supreme Court verdict is wrong. It is violation of customs and traditions of the Lord Ayyappa shrine. But the government is for permitting women into the shrine without going for any review. So there is no point in holding talks with them now," Varma said.

The review petition was filed in the wake of mounting protests against the state government’s decision to abide by the apex court’s order. Both, the Congress and the BJP, have come out openly against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's stand on the issue and stated that they were with the believers.

On September 7, hundreds of Ayyappa devotees, especially women, took part in namajapa (chanting the hymns of Lord Ayyppa) rallies at Tripunithura in Ernakulam and Tirunakkara in Kottayam districts, demanding the safeguarding of 'sanatana dharma', the tradition of Hinduism.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

