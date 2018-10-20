Sabarimala row: BJP workers held for staging protests at Nilackal

A group of BJP workers was arrested on Saturday in Nilackal for violating section 144 of CrPC that has been clamped in the area in view of the protests by Ayyappa devotees against the entry of women of all age groups into the ancient Sabarimala temple.

The BJP workers were led by party state general secretary AN Radhakrishnan and were taken to Nilackal police station after the arrest. They were staging protests and chanting Ayyappa mantra.

Radhakrishnan said thousands of Ayyappa devotees were ready to give up their lives to protect the sanctity of the poonkavanam (the holy forest of Lord Ayyappa).

Meanwhile, a member of the Travancore Devaswom Board criticised the statement issued by the Sabarimala temple tantri (chief priest) that the shrine would be shut down in case its traditional customs are broken.

KP Sankaradas alleged that chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru's statement was in contempt of court since the doors of the Sabarimala temple were thrown open to women in all age groups by the Supreme Court.

It was also against the custom of the temple, he said.

The TDB member further alleged that the chief priest and Pandalam royal family, the traditional custodian of the Lord Ayyappa temple, were trying to further the political agenda of certain groups.

Sankaradas also flayed the action of 30 parikarmis (priests who assist the chief priest in conducting daily poojas) for protesting in front of the 18 holy steps at Sannidhanam against the police decision to escort two women in the menstrual age group to Sabarimala temple.

He said the incident has hurt the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

An explanation has been sought from them for staging protests at Sannidhanam, he said.

The Sabarimala temple complex had witnessed high drama and tense moments Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by the devotees.

The tantri's comments also came under fire from Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran.

The Minister likened the tantri's statement to the act of downing the shutters of shops during hartal.

However, head priest of the Malikappuram temple at Sannidhanam, Anish Namboothiri, defended the Rajeevaru's statement, saying tantri is the highest authority on matters related to the temple's customs and if it was violated, he has the power to take such actions.

Namboothiri also defended the protest by parikarmis, saying they were only chanting mantra of Lord Ayyappa.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the Apex court order.

The devotees had intensified the agitation at the shrine complex and nearby areas including the base camps, Nilackal and Pamba, since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly pooja on October 17.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.