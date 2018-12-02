App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sabarimala row: BJP workers defy prohibitory orders, attempt to wave black flags at CM P Vijayan

Two people were arrested in connection with this incident, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid charges that the BJP has diluted its agitation against the entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple, some party workers, led by its state general secretary B Gopalakrishnan, on December 2 defied prohibitory orders at Nilakkal, the pilgrim base camp located about 20 km from the hill shrine. Eight BJP activists, who were on their way to Sabarimala, were stopped by police at Nilakkal. They violated the prohibitory orders by squatting on road and chanting 'swamiye saram ayyappa'.

In an unrelated incident, activists of BJP's youth wing, Yuva Morcha, attempted to wave black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Mulakkuzha near Chengannur when he was on his way to attend a function there.

Two people were arrested in connection with this incident, police said.

Five Mahila Morcha activists, who staged 'nama japa' (chanting of mantras) protest at the chief minister's programme venue, were also arrested, they said.

related news

The women, who managed to enter the venue, stood up and chanted mantras when Vijayan was about to begin his speech.

Police rushed to the spot and removed them from the venue.

Gopalakrishnan later told reporters that the BJP would continue to agitate till police lift the prohibitory orders and other restrictions imposed in and around the hill shrine.

He slammed the Vijayan-led LDF government for allegedly filing false cases against party general secretary K Surendran, who was arrested en route to Sabarimala last month.

The BJP recently announced its decision to shift its protest from the temple complex to the state capital. But since then, the party has been facing allegations that it was backtracking from the agitation.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai had rejected the charges and said the move was to expand the stir across the state.

He had also said the party would launch an indefinite fast before the Secretariat from December 3 and block state ministers in support of its various demands, including lifting of prohibitory orders and providing basic amenities to pilgrims in and around the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Since the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court, allowing women of all ages to enter the temple, no women in the 10-50 age group has been able to reach the shrine due to frenzied protests from devotees.
First Published on Dec 2, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan #Politics #Sabarimala

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.