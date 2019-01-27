Sabarimala issue showed how Left govt was trying to disrespect Kerala culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 lashed out at the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala and said the Sabarimala issue had shown to the people of the country how the communist government was trying to disrespect the culture of the state.

He said the opposition parties could abuse him as much as they wanted but should not mislead farmers.

The Prime Minister said the opposition should not create hurdles in opportunities for the youth.

"Sabarimala got the attention of the entire nation. The people of India have seen how the communist government was trying to disrespect the culture of Kerala. Why is the government undermining the culture of the state? Unfortunately, the cultural ethos of Kerala is under attack. It's been done by a party which is governing the state," Modi told a huge gathering at a Yuva Morcha meet.

Modi said his government had made efforts to make all kitchens in the country smoke free. "When we came to power, we made efforts to make all kitchens smoke free. At that time, only 55 percent of houses had gas connections. But today we have achieved 90 percent," he said.

The Prime Minister also termed as the 'biggest joke,' the Congress and Left parties talking about democracy.