Russia-Ukraine war: Will India’s neutral stand extract a price?

The prices of oil and gas are certain to go upwards, and will affect the overall price and inflation infrastructure in India, said Rajiv Bhatia.

In international diplomacy, one of the most frequently quoted lines is this: There are no permanent friends or enemies; the only thing permanent is national interest.

Such truism - whose origins are often debated - would specially apply to a unipolar world, essentially a scenario where most of the world region's economic, social, cultural aspects are influenced by a single state or country.

With the rise of China in unison with Russia, lying dormant since the USSR's demise in late December 1991, this unipolarity has been dealt a cruel body blow. With Ukraine in flames after Russia decided to hit it, neutral countries are being forced to take sides and reveal their hand. India has not done too badly, as some former top-ranking Indian diplomats and a leading international affairs academic pointed out to Moneycontrol.

'India is certainly going to be impacted by sanctions on Russia'

Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House, and a former Indian ambassador, said that besides rise in prices of commodities, the country may be seen as pro Russia by some American companies.

Is India's stand neutral since there are observers who point to its continued diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, indicating that India is on Moscow’s side?

There are many ways to interpret neutrality in a situation of war between two camps and how to depict it. As in this case, it is a war between two countries, and both have good relations with India. There is also a group of countries like the US and the EU, which are involved indirectly in the evolving international situation. I would say that India has taken a calibrated position, as it has friends on all sides.

With Russia recognising the independence of the two rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine, and India not condemning it, will it embolden China in the ongoing border conflict? Will India's stand on Ukraine cost it international support if this happens?

This is part of a larger question. Does China see in this an opportunity to make inroads in Ladakh (or Taiwan) as the case may be? It cannot be ruled out. But my position is that China is happy to see Russia attack an American ally and then sit back and draw lessons on what it could mean for violence to be used on this scale and its aftermath. Chinese are a very studied lot of people and would be very keen to derive lessons from this entire episode. They know that Russia would be weakened, a position they would not be too unhappy about, despite being close allies. They have dealt with India enough to know what happened at Ladakh, where India resisted strongly, even though they have managed to keep India under their thumb.

What are the chances that India or Indian companies will face sanctions, for continuing its relations with Russia?

India is going to be impacted by Russian sanctions. The prices of oil and gas are certain to go upwards, and will affect the overall price and inflation infrastructure here. The banking system could be impacted as well. It is still not clear how transactions are going to be impacted with zip codes and so on. There are institutions in the US, not the government, but outfits like Rand Corporation, which are saying that India has kept up its traditional tilt towards Russia, but President Joe Biden has resisted, so far, the temptation to jump to the conclusion that India is more of a Russian ally than a friend of the USA.

With Pakistan trying to establish stronger ties with Russia, can India really win over Russia as a strong ally?

I believe this was not the best time for Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia, when your opposite number is at the centre of world attention for igniting a war in Europe. But equally true, a three-country axis, China, Russia and Pakistan, is in place. It cannot be denied. There is a growing convergence of views between the three sides. A Pakistani head of government is visiting Russia after 23 years.

How much will this affect India's position in Quad? Will it weaken its position in the grouping, and therefore reduce its power to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region?

The Quad is clearly a divided house now, as was clear at the Melbourne meeting in February this year. New Delhi was not keen to discuss Russia-Ukraine at that meeting, saying the alliance was centred on China. So, one out of the four powers in the Quad, had its own point of view. It is also important to realise the difference between an ally and a strategic partner. A strategic partner can and will say no when its interests are at stake; an ally will just follow suit, follow the leader. India is a strategic partner and I believe everyone knows it.

Has India's relations with Russia and the US changed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi? How does that impact India's stand on Ukraine?

Since Modi took charge in 2014, he has made all attempts to keep the balance between Indo-US and Indo-Russian ties on an even keel. As for Ukraine, India is receiving a lot of flak on account of the Indian students, who have been trapped in that country. Modi has during these years, worked on improving relations, both with the USA and Russia, and he has been largely successful in doing so.