Russia-Ukraine war: 'The status of Donetsk and Luhansk, and Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not similar'

China has christened several places in Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese names, but it does not matter because it is the Indian administration that runs those places, said Ashok Sajjanhar. (Photo by cihat özsaray from Pexels)

Ashok Sajjanhar, former ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia; and a central Asian expert does not read much into Pakistan PM's recent visit to Russia. He said that India's neutral stand in the conflict has been received well but, in the long run, there is likely to be more expectations.

Is India's stand neutral since there are observers who point to its continued diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, indicating that India is on Moscow’s side?

Largely yes. India has good relations with both Russia and the US. India is firmly with the US as a strategic partner, as it should, but New Delhi’s equation with Moscow is sound. After abstaining from the UN Security Council resolution 8979 condemning Russian action in Ukraine, India has shifted its position slightly, when it did not join U.S., U.K., Germany, other United Nations Security Council countries in criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration. India said it is watching the latest developments along Ukraine’s eastern border and Russia’s recognition of separatist states in the Donbas region `with deep concern’, but stopped short of criticising Moscow’s actions, during a debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on February 22. So, it has both, not aligned with the West and has yet sent out a signal to Russia that not all its actions are going to be backed. India has walked the path of diplomacy and backed de-escalation. And abstentions are part of the game.

With Russia recognising the independence of the two rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine, and India not condemning it, will it embolden China in the ongoing border conflict? Will India's stand on Ukraine cost it international support if this happens?

Well, the two situations are not comparable. The status of Donetsk and Luhansk and Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not similar. China has christened several places in Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese names, but it does not matter because it is the Indian administration that runs those places and not the Chinese. If there must be a comparison, it can be done with Aksai Chin, which is Indian territory but under occupation of the Chinese.

What are the chances that India or Indian companies will face sanctions, for continuing its relations with Russia?

As is amply clear, the cost of gas and oil is going to go up with the sanctions, Russia being a premier energy source. As for other Indian companies, it would be instructive to remember that Indo-Russian trade is a relatively small affair. It amounted to US$10.11 billion in 2019-2020. Both sides have vowed to increase the trade to $30 billion by 2025. There could be some minor problems, but I don’t see anything big happening here by way of a policy change.

With Pakistan trying to establish stronger ties with Russia, can India really win over Russia as a strong ally?

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia comes after 23 years, the last such trip was made by then premier Nawaz Sharif. There is little doubt that the visit was prompted by China during President Putin’s recent trip to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. The Pakistan-Russia equation should be seen in this light. Russia needs money and Pakistan would be the ideal candidate for the sale of some arms. But I don’t see anything very major emerging there.

How much will this affect India's position in Quad? Will it weaken its position in the grouping, and therefore reduce its power to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region?

The Quad meeting in Melbourne went off well. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of one-on-one meetings with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar also met with members of the European Parliament and held discussions on transparency, reliable supply chains and the world order.

He reiterated his commitment for stronger India-EU cooperation. Western nations would have been disappointed, but the fact is that India cannot go with the West as well as abstain. The world is witnessing havoc and destruction in Ukraine and there is going to be further condemnation of Russia.

Has India's relations with Russia and the US changed since PM Narendra Modi? How does that impact India's stand on Ukraine?

I think so far, the relations between the two countries are on a sound footing. Russia has appreciated that India has abstained from attacking an old ally at the UN, not in concert with the West. That is good enough. India has opted for a balanced position, which should stand it in good stead. I also think that the Russian sale of the S-400 Triumf missile will go on as scheduled. The Indian government has purchased five S-400 Triumf missile systems from Russia at a cost of almost $5.5 billion in the deal that was initially finalised in October 2018.