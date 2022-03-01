Russia-Ukraine war: 'India gave up non-alignment or any neutrality long ago'

If it goes on for too long, India will be forced to abandon its neutrality, said Happymon Jacob. (Photo: Pexels)

Happymon Jacob, Associate Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and author said that India is only offering a caveat-driven support to Russia in the conflict and that it will never offer absolute support to Russia's takeover of Ukraine.

Is India's stand neutral since there are observers who point to its continued diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, indicating that India is on Moscow’s side?

Any neutrality or non-alignment, India gave up long ago. India, like many countries of the world, is looking at its own interests and policies keeping that in mind. One, it is not as if India is offering total all out support to Russia; it’s a caveat-driven support. Two, India does not want to support the taking over of one country by another by force. It is facing irredentist claims by Pakistan on Kashmir and China on Arunachal Pradesh. India will never back secession. It will never offer all out support of Ukraine being taken over by Russia and it has not done it this time either. So `self-interest’ is the key word.

With Russia recognising the independence of the two rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine, and India not condemning it, will it embolden China in the border conflict? Will India's stand on Ukraine cost it international support if this happens?

India will always need Russia on its side; Moscow will always mediate between in case of a scrap with China. It is difficult to say whether China will try at land grab, but suffice it is to say that India’s inability to clearly articulate, identify and address the Chinese threat is also a function of another sobering realisation within the establishment regarding the limited utility when it comes to Euro-American assistance in checking China in South Asia.

What are the chances that India or Indian companies will face sanctions, for continuing its relations with Russia?

US sanctions so far have not been very strong. So, it all depends on how they pan out. There are some very crucial decisions that hinge on the sanctions – for instance India’s import of the S-400 missile systems, which the US has resented deeply for some time. They may place exemptions or sanctions on those and even through trade ties between India and Russia are small, there are some major ambitious projects in the offing like the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, a proposed sea route covering approximately 5,600 nautical miles, or about 10,300 km, aimed at increasing bilateral trade between India and Russia. In September 2019 in Vladivostok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a Memorandum of Intent for the route.

With Pakistan trying to establish stronger ties with Russia, can India really win over Russia as a strong ally?

There is a China-Russia-Pakistan axis taking place, but Indo-Russian ties are strongly rooted in decades of cooperation and trust. A lot will depend upon this Russian-Ukrainian war. If it goes on for too long, India will be forced to abandon its neutrality and then western countries will expect more active Indian support. That is when problems will begin to happen. New alliances could start taking shape with old ones withering away.

How much will this affect India's position in Quad? Will it weaken its position in the grouping, and therefore reduce its power to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region?

Again, it is a question of how long this Russia-Ukraine fracas lasts. Right now, the Quad is a well-knit and united body. A state department official recently told a journalist that the US appreciated India’s position in the ongoing trouble in Europe, so there seems to be no problem for the moment. It is too early to predict how events will unfold.

Has India's relations with Russia and the US changed since PM Narendra Modi? How does that impact India's stand on Ukraine?

New Delhi has taken a subtle pro-Moscow position on the question of Russian attacks against Ukraine. New Delhi’s response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine appears to have been shaped by harsh geopolitical circumstances, that it is in the middle of, then its normative beliefs or preferences. India’s responses to Ukraine shows it is operating from a position of geopolitical vulnerability. So, we must accept more middle-of-the-road behaviour from New Delhi rather than resolute positions on global strategic developments.