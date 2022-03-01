Russia-Ukraine war: 'If your ally has gone berserk, you can't just keep backing it'

India under Modi has kept up its relations both with the USA and the USSR on an even footing, said G Parthasarathy. (Photo: Pexels)

G Parthasarathy, veteran Indian diplomat, former high commissioner to Pakistan, said that India's decision to stay neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict won't affect the country's standing in the Quad grouping.

Is India's stand neutral since there are observers who point to its continued diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, indicating that India is on Moscow’s side?

India’s stand is carefully crafted. If your ally has gone berserk, as Russia has in this case, you cannot just back it. India has taken a very sober and well calibrated stand.

With Russia recognising the independence of the two rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine, and India not condemning it, will it embolden China in the ongoing border conflict? Will India's stand on Ukraine cost it international support if this happens?

I don’t think so. Where does China come into this? In any case, they are watching the scene and very well organised, not given to knee-jerk reactions. I don't think they will organise a push into India. You must give them more credit than that.

What are the chances that India or Indian companies will face sanctions, for continuing its relations with Russia?

Well, it is too early to say. By the looks of it, the United Nations is going to impose sanctions on Russia. We don’t know what shape it will take, but most likely they could be banking sanctions on dollar payments – and as luck would have it, all global trade is conducted in dollar payments. So, it would be difficult to see how any company can escape the sanctions in whatever way possible.

With Pakistan trying to establish stronger ties with Russia, can India really win over Russia as a strong ally?

Russia has been an Indian ally for a long time and Pakistan cannot replace it in the immediate foreseeable future.

How much will this affect India's position in Quad? Will it weaken its position in the grouping, and therefore reduce its power to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region?

The Quad is well in place, and I don’t think anything is happening to it, irrespective of the naysayers.

Has India's relations with Russia and the US changed since Prime Minister Modi? How does that impact India's stand on Ukraine?

India under Modi has kept up its relations both with the USA and the USSR on an even footing. It has kept equidistance; yet let them know when things do not favour India. Nothing is going to change vis a vis Ukraine, as is evident from the statements issued by them made clear. They understand India’s position.