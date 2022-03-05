Russia-Ukraine conflict: The toughest evacuation in Indian history has lessons to offer, says Yashwant Sinha

It is the duty of the government to help citizens in distress, it is not a favour, said Yashwant Sinha.

In 1990, in the midst of the Gulf War, India carried out a massive evacuation effort. In a little over two months, more than 1 lakh Indians were rescued.

The war had been triggered by Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, to take control of latter’s oil reserves.

The Indian diplomatic machinery was quick to respond and the then national airlines created history with the support it provided. Air India, which has since been acquired by Tata Sons in 2022, entered the Guinness Book of World records for the most people evacuated by a civil airliner in aviation history.

Read also: MEA to prioritise evacuating Indians from eastern Ukraine

Yashwant Sinha, former Union Minister, in an interview with Moneycontrol, spoke about the extraordinary effort that went into the entire exercise.

“Then foreign minister IK Gujral was instrumental in this operation when he went there personally and met the heads of governments,” Sinha said.

In fact, Gujral, who was the external affairs minister then, had stirred up a controversy when a photo of him hugging Iraq’s leader Saddam Hussein was released. In the midst of the conflict, news reports suggested that the western countries had seen it as a betrayal. But later, Gujral’s son Naresh Gujral told Asianet News that his father had been carrying a message from the US to Hussein about America’s serious intent to launch a retaliatory attack.

1990 as a template

Recalling the Gulf War operation, Sinha said that it was the “toughest evacuation” done in Indian history, in the scale of operations. “More than 1,70, 000 Indians from Iraq and Kuwait were helped to get out by the government of India… The kind of coordination we did then at various levels is certainly worth emulating and serves as an example, even though it has been more than three decades now,” he said.

In a commentary piece written for Frontline in 2020, when migrant workers were walking to their homes, former diplomat KP Fabian wrote about the lessons he had gathered from his experience during the Gulf War. Fabian, who served in the Indian Foreign Service between 1964 and 2000, had played a crucial role then.

He wrote about collaborative decision making that had been followed, innovative solutions found and the government’s decision to bear all the charges from the very beginning of the crisis. A Cabinet sub-committee had been formed with representatives from all the relevant ministries. Then then Minister of Surface Transport KP Unnikrishnan suggested lifting the ban on a fleet that had been grounded following an accident to make more air-transport resources available fast.

“There was a fleet of A-320 aircraft grounded following an accident in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in the wake of allegations, not supported by evidence, that there was something wrong with the purchase deal. Of course, it was patently absurd to ground a whole fleet. Unnikrishnan took the lead and the Cabinet lifted the ban on using the A-320s,” wrote Fabian.

In the present conflict, students stuck in Ukraine had complained that, as the crisis began unfolding, air fares were hiked, which made it difficult for them to book tickets. Media reports said that prices had shot up to Rs 70,000, from around Rs 21,000 to Rs 26,000. Sinha too blamed the “exorbitant prices” of airline tickets for slowing down the rescue operation. “Ticket prices should have been capped at Rs 30,000 or Rs 35,000,” he said.

‘Legitimate expectation’

With Indian students trapped in Ukraine seeking government’s help to get out, Sinha said that theirs is a “legitimate expectation. They cannot be faulted for that”.

``It is the duty of the government to help its citizens in distress and not a favour,” said Sinha.

If citizens lose their lives in conflict areas, can the government be held legally liable? No, said Sinha.

Sinha, who held crucial portfolios in the Vajpayee government, but is now estranged with the BJP, believes the Modi government has goofed up badly on the issue of evacuating Indian students from Ukraine.

He blamed the government for not adequately planning their response. “The government would have known through their sources that the situation in Ukraine was very bad and should have got the students back keeping that in mind," said Sinha.

“We should have done that when the airspace was open.”