Russia 'bears full responsibility' for Poland blast: Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week, after Washington announced it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defence.

"We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the missile was Russian but Kyiv's allies said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Warsaw, Washington and NATO stressed that Moscow was ultimately to blame for attacking Ukraine. The Kremlin said it had "nothing to do with the incident".