    Ruling party can use 'unfair' means during counting of votes: Rakesh Tikait

    Voting in the six assembly seats, including Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Pyrkazi, Khatoli, Murapur and Charthawal were held in first phase on February 10.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that ambulances, doctors, or those going for an emergency can pass through. “We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm,” Tikait told news agency ANI. (Image: ANI)

    Bhartya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ruling party can use "unfair" means during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 10.

    Voting in the six assembly seats, including Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Pyrkazi, Khatoli, Murapur and Charthawal were held in first phase on February 10.

    The ruling party can use unfair means to win during the counting of votes to be held on March 10, the BKU leader said after visiting Navin Mandi here where EVMs are being kept.

    Meanwhile, additional district magistrate and additional election officer Narendra Bahadur Singh said the counting of votes will be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, under tight security and the directive of the Election Commission.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Rakesh Tikait
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 01:59 pm
