Ruling alliance maintains lead in Nepal elections

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 seats will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition on Saturday maintained its lead in Nepal's parliamentary elections, winning 77 seats out of the 148 declared.

A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority in the House.

The Nepali Congress (NC) has won 48 seats alone under the direct voting system.

Its allies — CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 16 and 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seats respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

The Opposition alliance led by former premier K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has bagged 46 seats.