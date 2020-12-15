Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly as Congress legislators drag deputy chairman off seat

Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed a massive ruckus on December 15 after Congress MLCs forcibly removed Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda (Janata Dal-Secular MLC), from his seat.

House marshals had to get involved to bring the situation under control after both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders rushed to the Well. Members of both parties had resorted to using physical force to make their respective party nominee take the Chair.



#WATCH Karnataka: Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council pic.twitter.com/XiefiNOgmq

In a video that has been widely circulated, the Congress leaders can be seen pushing and dragging the JDS leader off the seat claiming it is “unconstitutional” of him to occupy the Chair. They had alleged that Dharme Gowda was occupying the seat of Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty.

When Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty eventually arrived, he adjourned the House indefinitely. However, BJP and Congress leaders kept sparring even after he left.

Commenting on what led to the ruckus, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said: “The BJP and the JDS made the deputy chairman sit in the chair illegally when the House was not in order. It is unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things.”

He added that Congress MLCs “had to evict him” as it was “illegal”.

Hitting back at the Congress party, BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said some leaders were behaving like “goons”. “We have never seen such a shameful day in our council’s history,” he added.

