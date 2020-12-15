MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly as Congress legislators drag deputy chairman off seat

In a video that has been widely circulated, the Congress leaders can be seen pushing and dragging the deputy chairman off the seat claiming it is “unconstitutional” of him to occupy the Chair. They had alleged that Dharme Gowda was occupying the seat of Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 05:59 PM IST
Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council

Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council


The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed a massive ruckus on December 15 after Congress MLCs forcibly removed Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda (Janata Dal-Secular MLC), from his seat.

House marshals had to get involved to bring the situation under control after both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders rushed to the Well. Members of both parties had resorted to using physical force to make their respective party nominee take the Chair.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the Congress leaders can be seen pushing and dragging the JDS leader off the seat claiming it is “unconstitutional” of him to occupy the Chair. They had alleged that Dharme Gowda was occupying the seat of Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty.

When Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty eventually arrived, he adjourned the House indefinitely. However, BJP and Congress leaders kept sparring even after he left.

Commenting on what led to the ruckus, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said: “The BJP and the JDS made the deputy chairman sit in the chair illegally when the House was not in order. It is unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things.”

He added that Congress MLCs “had to evict him” as it was “illegal”.

Close

Related stories

Hitting back at the Congress party, BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said some leaders were behaving like “goons”. “We have never seen such a shameful day in our council’s history,” he added.

With agency inputs.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Congress #Karnataka Assembly
first published: Dec 15, 2020 05:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.