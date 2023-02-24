 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ruckus erupts in MCD House over standing committee poll results, councillor collapses

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

AAP and BJP members exchanged words, jostled and traded blows following which a councillor collapsed inside the Civic Centre.

The AAP and BJP members hurled objects at each other and traded blows. (Picture credit: ANI)

The MCD House witnessed a high-voltage drama again on February 24, as votes were being counted to elect the six-member Standing Committee.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged words, jostled and traded blows following which a councillor collapsed inside the Civic Centre.

The chaos erupted after a BJP councillor’s vote was declared invalid. The saffron party's councillors started shouting slogans against mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Polls to the apex decision-making Standing Committee began on February 22 evening, hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were elected as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.