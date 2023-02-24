Ruckus erupts in MCD House over standing committee poll results, councillor collapses

The AAP and BJP members hurled objects at each other and traded blows. (Picture credit: ANI)

The MCD House witnessed a high-voltage drama again on February 24, as votes were being counted to elect the six-member Standing Committee.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged words, jostled and traded blows following which a councillor collapsed inside the Civic Centre.

The chaos erupted after a BJP councillor’s vote was declared invalid. The saffron party's councillors started shouting slogans against mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Polls to the apex decision-making Standing Committee began on February 22 evening, hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were elected as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

The ruckus had erupted after mayor Oberoi allowed councillors to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth while voting to elect the Standing Committee members.

On February 24, BJP leaders claimed that the election commission officials had declared the results and three candidates of AAP and three candidates of the BJP had won.

However, AAP councillors are demanding recounting saying that some votes stand cancelled as numbers were not marked properly on the ballot paper.

Although AAP won the MCD elections two months ago, voting for the standing committee is key because it determines which political party will control the civic body. While the mayor is the nominal head of the MCD, the standing committee has executive powers.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena said, “BJP members showed hooliganism inside the Civic Centre when votes were being counted for Standing Committee. BJP members realised they were losing and started creating ruckus. Mayor Shelly Oberoi was attacked and assaulted.”