Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat's comments came days after the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office for a second term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The RSS will give constructive advice to the government whenever it falters, Mohan Bhagwat said on June 2 as he cautioned that any democratically-elected dispensation should guard against any "misuse" of its power.

Addressing a Sangh gathering, the RSS chief said, "Those getting elected in a democratic set-up have immense power, but this does not mean that it should be misused. If the government falters at any point of time, the Sangh will give it advice and suggestions with a positive point of view."

Bhagwat's comments came days after the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office for a second term.

Later, he addressed another meeting of the RSS.

At the meeting, Bhagwat told "volunteers that they should not be arrogant, no matter how much good work they have done or how much they have helped others," according to RSS leader Mohan Agarwal.

"He also exhorted them to bring social equality, and eradicate illiteracy, drug and alcohol addiction and other social evils," Agarwal said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief arrived here on June 1 and is scheduled to attend a series of programmes.
