RSS wants to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the RSS, saying it wanted to silence all voices in the country, barring its own, and destroy the Constitution. Addressing Seva Dal workers here, Gandhi said the RSS believed in casteism and discrimination on the basis of caste.

"Barring their (RSS) own, they want to silence all other voices, destroy the Constitution and do away with the freedom of the constitutional bodies," Gandhi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Seva Dal.

During the meeting, the Congress chief also assured the Seva Dal workers that they would enjoy full freedom and have a say in the functioning of the organisation.

Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Bhai Desai said the grassroot front organisation of the Congress planned to organise flag-hoisting programmes across the country.