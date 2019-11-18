RSS volunteers reach out to people across Northeast, explain nuances of Citizenship Amendment Bill: Report

Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's plan to push for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) during the Winter Session of Parliament, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have fanned out across the Northeast to explain the nuances of the bill.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the RSS is keen on passage of the Bill since the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not according to its expectations.

"We know there will be protest and opposition to the bill but we will reach out to the people and explain that it will not affect the demographic profile of Assam," a senior RSS leader told the newspaper.

The Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the main bone of contention between the BJP and its allies in the Northeast.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, but it was not tabled in Rajya Sabha after protests rocked several states in the Northeast over the bill.

"Our volunteers have started reaching out to villages with leaflets that will explain in local languages why the bill is necessary and how it won't affect the indigenous people as has been claimed by some organisations," the RSS leader said, adding that the bill will hardly impact Assam and other northeastern states.

"The bill is for the whole country and will be a big relief for several stateless people in Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," the leader said.

According to the report, the RSS had, before the Lok Sabha polls, initiated a similar campaign of mass contact programmes in Assam to inform people about the bill.

However, student bodies in the Northeast do not seem convinced and the North East Students' Organisation, the umbrella body of students' organisation in the region, has planned a protest on November 18 against the bill.

Samujjal Bhattacharyya, chief adviser of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), also stated that the organisation will not accept the bill "under any circumstances".