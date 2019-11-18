App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSS volunteers reach out to people across Northeast, explain nuances of Citizenship Amendment Bill: Report

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, but it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha after protests rocked several states in the Northeast

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's plan to push for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) during the Winter Session of Parliament, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have fanned out across the Northeast to explain the nuances of the bill.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the RSS is keen on passage of the Bill since the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not according to its expectations.

"We know there will be protest and opposition to the bill but we will reach out to the people and explain that it will not affect the demographic profile of Assam," a senior RSS leader told the newspaper.

Close

The Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the main bone of contention between the BJP and its allies in the Northeast.

related news

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, but it was not tabled in Rajya Sabha after protests rocked several states in the Northeast over the bill.

"Our volunteers have started reaching out to villages with leaflets that will explain in local languages why the bill is necessary and how it won't affect the indigenous people as has been claimed by some organisations," the RSS leader said, adding that the bill will hardly impact Assam and other northeastern states.

"The bill is for the whole country and will be a big relief for several stateless people in Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," the leader said.

According to the report, the RSS had, before the Lok Sabha polls, initiated a similar campaign of mass contact programmes in Assam to inform people about the bill.

However, student bodies in the Northeast do not seem convinced and the North East Students' Organisation, the umbrella body of students' organisation in the region, has planned a protest on November 18 against the bill.

Samujjal Bhattacharyya, chief adviser of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), also stated that the organisation will not accept the bill "under any circumstances".

"We will not accept the bill— it is unconstitutional, illegal and anti-indigenous," Bhattacharyya said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Winter Session of Parliament

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home