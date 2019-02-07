App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS trying to capture institutions: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief said fear was writ large on PM Modi's face.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on February 7 alleged that the RSS was trying to capture the institutions of the country and his party's governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh will remove the organisation's loyalists from the system.

He also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "coward" and challenging him to a debate on issues such as national security, Rafale and the economy.

"I know his (Modi) character after fighting him for five years. He is a coward. When someone stands up to him, he runs away," Gandhi said at the party's minority cell convention here.

The Congress chief said fear was writ large on Modi's face.

"He now knows you can't rule India by dividing people," he said in his speech in Hindi.

"The image of Narendra Modi is finished," Gandhi declared.

He alleged that the RSS was attempting to capture institutions, from the judiciary to the Election Commission.

"We have not merely formed governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh... we will ensure that RSS people put in institutions in these states are removed," he said.

The Congress chief also alleged that while China sent its army to Doklam, the prime minister flew to China and held a summit without an agenda.

He had folded his hands in front of China, Gandhi alleged.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.