RSS to hold crucial 3-day meeting in Rajasthan from July 7

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, will hold a three-day meeting from July 7 in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan where the beheading of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men has caused outrage.

Top Sangh functionaries, including chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and BJP leaders such as BL Santosh are expected to attend the meeting in which various issues related to RSS affiliates and plans for its centenary celebrations would be discussed, sources said.

The RSS turns 100 in 2025. Bhagwat reached Rajasthan on July 2 for the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting,

Though an annual affair, the meeting assumes significance coming a few days after the beheading of Kanhiya Lal in the tourist town of Udaipur for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma, who was sacked as the BJP spokesperson for remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Lal’s murder by Mohammed Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 was recorded on camera and the video went viral in which the two men also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency which has arrested four people.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the organisation headed by senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar, along with Hindu seers have been holding events to pay tributes to Lal.

The Congress-ruled western state, which has seen a string of communal clashes recently, is due for elections in 18 months.