Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSS mulls organising 'Vaicharik Kumbh' across India to hold discussions with writers, artists

The first kumbh, called the ‘saanskritik kumbh’, will be targeted at the film industry specifically. It will be held in Mumbai on September 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivering a lecture in the national capital next month, the organisation is mulling over holding a series of conclaves of writers and artists in seven different cities of the country, including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Allahabad.

A report in The Economic Times said that RSS is planning to hold ‘Vaicharik Kumbh’ or the intellectual kumbh in various cities across the country. Ameer Chand, a senior pracharak who looks after Sanskar Bharati, was quoted as saying by the paper, “Traditionally, kumbh signifies exchange of ideas and meeting of rishis. So, before the ardh kumbh starts in January, we want the country to think seriously about issues that are core to its civilisation”. The Sanskar Bharati is the cultural wing of the RSS which will be organising these conclaves.

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will preside over some of these conclaves, and has confirmed his presence for the first kumbh which will be held in Mumbai on September 5, the paper has reported.

The first kumbh will be called the ‘saanskritik kumbh’ and will be targeted at the film industry specifically. While Lucknow will witness a ‘yuva kumbh’, a ‘samarastha kumbh’ will be held in Ayodhya, which will promote the concept of Ram Rajya.

A ‘samaveshi kumbh’ will be held in Varanasi to celebrate the inclusiveness of Bharat, after which Prayag and Allahabad will see a kumbh mela which will be dedicated to ways to preserve the environment. In December, the Sangh has also planned a ‘naari shakti kumbh’ in Vrindavan.

The organising committee includes filmmaker Subhash Ghai, singer Anup Jalota, writer Narendra Kohli, and artist Sonal Mansingh. The event will also see participation from spiritual gurus and saints, including Jaggi Vasudev, sources from RSS told the paper.

The talking points at the conclaves are most likely to be nationalism, ethos of Bharat, Marxist dominance amongst the Indian intellectual elite, tolerance, family values, impact of globalisation on the Hindu spirituality, etc. The RSS has put together a list of writers, artists, poets, thinkers and journalists who will be called for these events.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #RSS

