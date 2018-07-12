RSS meet in Gujurat to discuss organisation network, future course

The three-day meeting of RSS office-bearers to be held in Somnath town in Gujarat from July 15 will discuss issues like how to strengthen the organisation and what future course of action it should take.

The annual meeting of RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak will be held in Somnath town in Gir Somnath district between Sunday and Tuesday, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will attend the meeting, arrived in Somnath town today.

"During the meeting, discussions will be held on how to strengthen the organisation, the works done by the RSS in different parts of the country and its future course of action," Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thaker said.

"Bhagwat, who arrived in Somnath town today, will attend this meeting. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who is expected to reach Somnath later in the day, will also take part in it," he said.

All members of the central executive committee of the RSS, kshetra pracharaks, prant pracharaks, secretaries of various organisations of the RSS from across India, including Jammu and Kashmir, north eastern and southern states, will attend the three-day meeting, he added.

For its administrative purposes, the RSS has divided the country into 12 kshetras (regions), which, in turn are sub-divided into 39 prants or states.

Around 200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting, Thaker said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to preside over Samajik Sadbhav (social harmony) meeting in Somnath this evening, where people belonging to different communities will hold talks.