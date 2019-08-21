RSS labour wing says Niti Aayog influenced by Harvard, killing jobs: Report

The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), has blamed the Niti Aayog for killing jobs and implementing 'wrong' policies, Economic Times has reported.

Niti Aayog is a policy think tank formed by the government during the first tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"On one side, the government is sincerely trying and committed to create jobs. But, on the other, the wrong policies of institutions like the Niti Aayog are killing jobs," Saji Narayanan, the president of BMS, told the newspaper.

"The main job of the Niti Aayog is strategic sale of PSUs. We are strongly opposing (it). For that, stakeholders should be consulted. But no consultation is happening with stakeholders like trade unions," Narayanan said.

During its three-day national executive, the BMS passed a resolution attacking the government over privatisation and disinvestment, according to the report. The trade wing called the government's rush for privatisation against national interest.

"You go to the Niti Aayog and all the foreign-funded NGOs are sitting there. Harvard University people are getting them. Harvard is the last word for them. Until and unless you come up with people-centric governance, things are not going to change," Narayanan said, urging the government to take steps to revive the auto sector.

"Manufacturing and auto sectors are facing a crisis. As per reports coming out, 49 percent of the total manufacturing output comes from the auto sector," Narayanan said, adding that while the government has to do something immediately, "nothing is coming out".

According to the report, BMS plans on conducting pan-India awareness programmes regarding the state of the economy and wrong economic policies of the government.

The programme will start on September 25, to mark the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, an RSS ideologue. The campaign will end on October 2, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the report states.

"Thereafter, we will think of agitation. This is not the way to run the nation. Thorough revamp of policy-making mechanism is required with people-centric governance," Narayanan said.