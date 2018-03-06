RSS jumps into Karnataka battle to 'down Siddaramaiah', will manage booths for the BJP

A day after saffron flags replaced the red flags in Tripura, the RSS held an emergency meeting at its state headquarters in Bengaluru to chalk out the Sangh’s plan for the poll-bound state.

A few state BJP leaders were also invited to the meeting on Sunday morning. One of the leaders who was invited said the mood was upbeat. The RSS always takes greater pride in decimating the Communists, its ideological opponent, than helping the BJP defeat the Congress or some other regional party, the leader said.

After taking stock of the situation in Karnataka, the RSS leadership has reportedly told the BJP that it will take charge of booth-level management to defeat the Siddaramaiah government.