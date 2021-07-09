RSS joins Koo as Twitter faceoff with Government of India continues

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on July 7 joined microblogging platform Twitter’s India rival ‘Koo’ to connect with people in Indian languages.

The RSS marked its Koo debut with its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s quote that read: “India is not just land, but a real living mother. It is Vatsalmayi, Mangalkari, Punya Bhoomi, Hindu Bhoomi. This is what we have acknowledged in our prayers.”

Reacting to the RSS entry, Koo said: “The new prominent entrant to the community is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which on Wednesday, began to engage with people on Koo, the Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform, using the handle @RSSOrg.”

“With over 5 million members, RSS is the progenitor and leader of a large body of organisations with a presence across various facets of Indian society.”

Koo said in a statement: “A made in India platform, Koo enables organisations to strengthen local reach and connect with communities in various parts of India. The RSS’s official spokesperson, Rajiv Tuli, has also joined Koo.”

Notably, Koo has seen increased presence of members of the ruling party since the Government of India’s faceoff with Twitter over the country’s new IT rules began.

Koo, which now has 6.5 million users, said communities on its platform are growing, with more and more noted personalities from politics, sports, and entertainment joining the platform.

(With PTI inputs)