Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS Gen Secy Bhaiyyaji Joshi describes BJP's win as victory of national forces

He further said that the Sangh trusts that the new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Complimenting the BJP for its victory, the RSS on May 123 said it is the "triumph of national forces" and people of the country are fortunate to have a stable government once again.

"Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement.

"Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government," he said.

He further said that the Sangh trusts that the new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people.

"We wish that with the completion of the polling process, all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility," he added.

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #RSS

