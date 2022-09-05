RSS' Delhi office gets armed CISF cover

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the national capital has been provided armed CISF cover by the Central government, official sources said on Monday. The main 'Keshav Kunj' office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby at 'Udasin Ashram' have been brought under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) beginning September 1, they said.

The force personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus. The cover was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail, they said.

As the RSS chief also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the 'Keshav Kunj' facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, the sources said.