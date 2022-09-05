English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    RSS' Delhi office gets armed CISF cover

    The main 'Keshav Kunj' office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby at 'Udasin Ashram' have been brought under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) beginning September 1, they said.

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat - January 2018

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat - January 2018

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the national capital has been provided armed CISF cover by the Central government, official sources said on Monday. The main 'Keshav Kunj' office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby at 'Udasin Ashram' have been brought under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) beginning September 1, they said.

    The force personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus. The cover was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

    The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail, they said.

    As the RSS chief also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the 'Keshav Kunj' facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, the sources said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #keshav kunj #office #RSS
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 08:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.