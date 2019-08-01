App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India will once again become 'vishwa guru'

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat called upon them to work in their areas and people would connect only after seeing work. Exhorting to work on the path of the truth, he asked not to think about how much we had been and how much we have become.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that India will once again become "vishwa guru" (world leader). Addressing the office-bearers and members of Dham Vikas Samiti, Hindu Dharma Raksha Samiti and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bhagwat asked them to discharge work fearlessly on the path of truth. The RSS chief was in the district to visit the Ramrekha dham.

He offered prayers at the famous dham. Bhagwat said he had heard about the holy place and was lucky to visit the same. "Bharat ek din phir vishwa guru banega (India once again will become leader of the world)," Bhagwat said.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat called upon them to work in their areas and people would connect only after seeing work. Exhorting to work on the path of the truth, he asked not to think about how much we had been and how much we have become.

Close

He said never fear while discharging work but take the path of the truth while working. Sanatana dharma is based on the truth. A misconception has been spread among the people that only those who believe in Sanatana dharma are Hindus, but Ram and Krishna are everyones ancestors, Bhagwat said.

related news

Those who follow the path of righteousness adhere to the truth, compassion, character and penance. So these four paths should be kept in the mind in ones life, he said. Bhagwat said that Constitution says the country is one and there is no discrimination based on faith, caste and religion.

I belong to Maharashtra. You belong to Jharkhand. But everyone is Bharatiya (Indian), and the world also knows us by this name, he said. Sanatana dharma teaches us to live united, he said.

Bhagwat visited Ramrekha dham after being invited by Mahant Umakant ji Maharaj of the dham a few months ago. The Jharkhand government has taken the responsibility of developing the dham after according it the status of state-level pilgrimage centre.

Legend has it that Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had spent some days at Ramrekha dham during their 14-year exile in the forest. Their idols are placed in a huge cave there. Thousands of pilgrims congregate in the month of Kartik (November) at the dham.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:25 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.