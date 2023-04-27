RSS chief Bhagwat is source of inspiration and energy for us, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling him a source of inspiration and energy for him and many others.

He also said that Bhagwat keeps supporting people who carry out good work in the society. Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur run by ’Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva Aur Anusandhan Sanstha’.

RSS chief Bhagwat, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialist Gautam Adani and others were present on the occasion.

”Mohan Bhagwat ji is a source of inspiration and energy for us and everyone else. He always supports people who carry out good work. Hence, Devendra ji (Fadnavis) also said that Sangh stood as an inspiration in building the NCI. When the entire RSS and its chief provide support, building grand projects becomes possible,” he said.

The chief minister also praised late RSS ideologue Dr Aabaji Thatte on the occasion. "Health care system and cancer are challenges before all…After Uttar Pradesh, the number of cancer patients in Maharashtra is rising. Every year, 1.25 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer, with 30 to 40 per cent of them losing their lives due to the disease," he said. "Providing quality cancer treatment is a challenge before all and the government is working towards achieving this goal," he said. Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly segment in Thane district, said a cancer hospital will soon come up in Thane.

Karnataka Elections: With Lingayats pushing back, BJP struggles to subsume caste identities within H... In his speech, Bhagwat praised RSS volunteers for their efforts in building the NCI with state-of-the-art facilities. The NCI is said to be the brainchild of Fadnavis, who belongs to Nagpur and a volunteer of the RSS. In the first phase, the institute started providing services to patients from 2017. ”The NCI staff provides service to patients in an affectionate manner,” Bhagwat said while recalling his meeting with a Muslim couple whose son underwent treatment at the institute. ”The couple praised the quality treatment provided at the NCI and recalled the affectionate behaviour and moral support given by its staff during their son’s treatment,” he said. Bhagwat appealed to people to work in a united manner to serve the society. ”Health care and education are the basic needs, and society has now become aware of it. Everyone wants good health facilities and education, and they are ready to do anything for it,” he added. Bhagwat said the government and the administration are contributing towards this goal in their own way. ”But only their efforts are not enough. The efforts of the society are needed as it is a requirement of 148 crore people of the country,” the RSS chief added. Fadnavis recalled that he lost his father due to cancer, and talked about the difficulties faced by cancer patients and their families. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said his team wanted to build a world-class and affordable cancer treatment facility for the people of central India. Praising Bhagwat and senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi for their guidance, Fadnavis said, ”I feel that it is thanks to the Sangh’s inspiration that all of us could build such a good hospital.” Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said America has witnessed a 33 per cent rise in cancer patients. ”But the number of patients dying due to cancer is increasing in India and the prevalence of this disease is rising,” he said. Gadkari emphasized the need for proper diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and expressed hope that the NCI will play an important role in serving the cancer patients in Vidarbha and central India. The Union minister, who also belongs to Nagpur, called for the need to increase research in the area of cancer to make the country free from this disease.

PTI