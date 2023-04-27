 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSS chief Bhagwat is source of inspiration and energy for us, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur run by ’Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva Aur Anusandhan Sanstha’.

He also said that Bhagwat keeps supporting people who carry out good work in the society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling him a source of inspiration and energy for him and many others.

RSS chief Bhagwat, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialist Gautam Adani and others were present on the occasion.

”Mohan Bhagwat ji is a source of inspiration and energy for us and everyone else. He always supports people who carry out good work. Hence, Devendra ji (Fadnavis) also said that Sangh stood as an inspiration in building the NCI. When the entire RSS and its chief provide support, building grand projects becomes possible,” he said.