App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

RSS, BJP trying to do away with reservation: Balasaheb Thorat

Thorat was speaking at the 'BJP Hatao, Aarakshan Bachao' rally organised by the Congress under his leadership at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Mantralaya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Congress chief and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat accused the RSS and the BJP of being anti-reservation, and said they are trying to do away with quota for STs, SCs and OBCs given by the Constitution.

He said the Congress will never let that happen and launch a fight against the BJP to protect reservation.

Thorat was speaking at the 'BJP Hatao, Aarakshan Bachao' rally organised by the Congress under his leadership at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Mantralaya.

Close

"The RSS and BJP are anti-reservation. The BJP government in Uttarakhand and the Modi government at the Centre are trying to do away with the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs given by the Constitution," Thorat said.

related news

"The BJP government in Uttarakhand has told the Supreme Court that giving reservation in jobs to people from SC, ST communities is not its constitutional responsibility.

"Unfortunately, the apex court also said that whether a state wants to give reservation in jobs is up to it. This is the first step towards ending reservation," he claimed.

The Congress government had started the practice of giving SC, ST funds in proportion to their population. But the Modi government ended the practice and the SC,ST and OBC sub-plan was given lesser funds, he alleged.

The government has also slashed the scholarships for students, he charged.

Several Congress leaders, including Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunil Kedar, were present at the rally.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Balasaheb Thorat #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #RSS

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.