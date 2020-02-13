RSS, BJP trying to do away with reservation: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat accused the RSS and the BJP of being anti-reservation, and said they are trying to do away with quota for STs, SCs and OBCs given by the Constitution.

He said the Congress will never let that happen and launch a fight against the BJP to protect reservation.

Thorat was speaking at the 'BJP Hatao, Aarakshan Bachao' rally organised by the Congress under his leadership at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Mantralaya.

"The RSS and BJP are anti-reservation. The BJP government in Uttarakhand and the Modi government at the Centre are trying to do away with the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs given by the Constitution," Thorat said.

"The BJP government in Uttarakhand has told the Supreme Court that giving reservation in jobs to people from SC, ST communities is not its constitutional responsibility.

"Unfortunately, the apex court also said that whether a state wants to give reservation in jobs is up to it. This is the first step towards ending reservation," he claimed.

The Congress government had started the practice of giving SC, ST funds in proportion to their population. But the Modi government ended the practice and the SC,ST and OBC sub-plan was given lesser funds, he alleged.

The government has also slashed the scholarships for students, he charged.

Several Congress leaders, including Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunil Kedar, were present at the rally.