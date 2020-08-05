172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|rss-and-other-like-minded-groups-worked-for-30-years-to-fulfil-ram-temple-resolve-mohan-bhagwat-5649191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

PTI
File image
File image

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.

Close
This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Ram Mandir

