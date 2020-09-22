172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|rpi-puts-up-kangana-ranauts-poster-in-vadodara-ahead-of-local-body-polls-5870451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPI puts up Kangana Ranaut's poster in Vadodara ahead of local body polls

RPI's district party chief Rajesh Goyal further said that such posters would be put up all over the State to show the party’s support for Kangana Ranaut.

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections, workers of the Republican Party of India (RPI) have put up posters of party president Ramdas Athawale with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the Kala Ghoda area of Vadodara.

The 33-year-old actor has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police.

“Our party chief supported Kangana when she was in Mumbai,” Rajesh Goyal, the district party chief told ANI.

Close

Goyal further said that such posters would be put up all over the State to show that the party supports Ranaut.

related news

“We are ready for the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections," added Goyal.

Athawale came out in support of the actor when she visited Mumbai after having a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over her comment likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He had assured her that she need not be afraid while in the city.

Athawale alleged that the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC’s demolition drive at her bungalow in suburban Bandra carried out a sentiment of revenge and added the Maharashtra government, too, had a role in it.

“I spoke to her for an hour. I told her she need not be afraid in Mumbai. Mumbai is of the Shiv Sena, RPI-A, BJP, Congress, NCP and people of all religion, caste and speaking all languages. Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. I told her our party (RPI-A) will be with her,” Athawale said after meeting the actress.

ramdas athawale kangana ranaut poster

Earlier in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished what it termed as illegal alterations at the Queen actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

After she moved the Bombay High Court on the same day, a bench led byJustice SJ Kathawalla stayed the demolition.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Gujarat #India #Politics #Ramdas Athawale

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.