 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

'Rozgar Melas' in NDA-ruled states benefit of double engine governments: PM Modi

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

"This is the double benefit of double engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said addressing the second 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out job appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled states and union territories in the past one month.

"This is the double benefit of double engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said addressing the second 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the central government.

Double engine government has been a campaign issue for the BJP in several assembly elections, including the recently concluded in Himachal and the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The prime minister distributed a total of 71,056 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Modi said in the past one month alone union territories and NDA-ruled states have handed out appointment letters to thousands of youth.