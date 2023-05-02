 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Row over nomination of MCD members: SC to hear plea of Delhi govt on May 8

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala took note of the fact that a letter seeking adjournment of proceedings before it has been moved by the counsel representing the office of the LG.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on May 8 a plea of the Delhi government challenging the power of the Lieutenant Governor to nominate 10 members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sought the quashing of their nomination.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala took note of the fact that a letter seeking adjournment of proceedings before it has been moved by the counsel representing the office of the LG.

"We will then list it for hearing on Monday that is May 8," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate A M Singhvi appeared for the office of the LG and the Delhi government respectively.