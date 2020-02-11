Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Rohtas Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rohtas Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Shahdara district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Rohtas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 70.69% and in 2013, 68.92% of Rohtas Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sarita Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 7874 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled. Sarita Singh polled a total of 135354 (45.96%) votes.

BJP's Jitender Kumar won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 14943 (12.37%) votes. Jitender Kumar polled 120756 which was 41.34% of the total votes polled.