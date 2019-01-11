App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

RLD's participation in UP 'mahagathbandhan' presser remains unclear

On January 9, Jayant Chaudhary had met Akhilesh in Lucknow and held political discussions for over an hour, but both sides had declined to share details.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rashtriya Lok Dal, a likely partner in the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has not yet been invited for the joint press conference of the BSP and SP scheduled for January 12.

The RLD has not yet been invited to the joint press conference to be addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a city hotel on January 12, state unit president of the RLD Masood Ahmed told PTI on January 11.

The RLD leader, however, said the party national vice president Jayant Chaudhary will be in the state capital tomorrow and if invited could be a part of the press conference.

According to sources, the 'mahagatbandhan' could give two to three seats to the RLD which has demanded six for the coming Lok Sabha elections .

On January 9, Chaudhary had met Akhilesh in Lucknow and held political discussions for over an hour, but both sides had declined to share details.

"We have discussed about present politics and future course of action and also about BJP's failures," Chaudhary had said.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the highest for any state.

The RLD has demanded Baghpat, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Hathras, Amroha and Kairana LS seats.

Currently, Kairana is represented in the Lok Sabha by RLD's Tabassum Hasan.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.